



From the Athenian underground scene comes Kalte Nacht, the dark synth duo finally announcing the follow-up to their 2020 self-titled debut. Along with its accompanying music video, “The Last Breath” presents the first single from the new album, its themes “bearing unifying forces, led by newfound courage, determination, deeper understanding, and tenderness – trust.” The band further explains, “A last breath comes each time we decide to shed some old skin and make space for something new,” the little deaths followed by little births, “If only we could remember how to breathe, we could then just be.” Directed by Adam Csoka Keller and produced by Thanasis Michalopoulos, the dystopian video depicts a future ravaged by climate change and natural disasters, where upon an authoritarian regime maintains control and constant digital surveillance on the remaining population, the band members – Myrto Stylou and Nikos Konstantinidis – acting as warriors among those left alive.







Released today, March 22, via Cold Transmission Music, “The Last Breath” follows the 2021 “Our Moments Are Answers” single, and offers up the first taste of the forthcoming URGE. The single and album mark Kalte Nacht’s first releases with Cold Transmission, having signed to the label in May of 2022, with the new album scheduled to arrive in late spring of this year.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)