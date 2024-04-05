



Kælan Mikla has had a busy two-and-a-half years since the release of Undir K​ö​ldum Nor​ð​urlj​ó​sum touring and performing and garnering considerable acclaim for a uniquely eerie dark pop and post-punk sound. now, the Icelandic trio has announced its fifth full-length effort to be released via Artoffact Records on April 19; with the title track now available to preview, The Phantom Carriage sees the band collaborating with fellow countryman Bardi (Barði) Jóhannsson to produce a soundtrack for the 1921 silent film written and directed by Victor Sjöström. Considered one of the central works in Swedish cinema and one of the first horror films, the film is based on Selma Lagerlöf’s 1912 novel Thy Soul Shall Bear Witness! ( Körkarlen ) about a drunkard who reflects on his past on New Year’s Eve after an encounter with the driver of Death’s carraige; the film’s title translates literally to “The Wagoner,” and has been cited as a major influence on Ingmar Bergman and Stanley Kubrick. Pre-orders for the album in digital, CD, and vinyl formats are available now on Bandcamp.







Jóhannsson is a celebrated composer for motion pictures, television, documentaries, and theatre, as well as a director and TV show host, clothing designer, and has been involved in such outlets as Bang Gang, Lady & Bird, and Starwalker. He has also collaborated with the likes of Helen Marnie (Ladytron), Anthony Gonzales (M83), Phoebe Killdeer (Nouvelle Vague), and Keren Ann. In 2006, Jóhannsson had also created a score for 1922 silent film Häxan, as well as the 2012 David Guy Levy thriller Would You Rather in collaboration with Daniel Hunt (Ladytron), which starred Jeffrey Combs, John Heard, and Sasha Grey.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)