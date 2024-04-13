



When it comes to crowdfunding, Julien-K has proven to be an unstoppable force as the electro/rock band’s devoted fanbase has brought the DRK|MODE IndieGoGo Campaign to over 400% of its initial goal. To celebrate, the group has released the album’s latest single and music video, “All that Glitters,” which is apparently the only song on the forthcoming album to feature any guitars – in this case, Amir Derakh performing baritone guitar in the chorus; with Derakh and Ryan Shuck joined by longtime friend and drummer extraordinaire Galen Waling, and featuring a “coven” of models, the video is a monochromatic example of Julien-K’s unbridled fusion of fashion and music that “really channels the darkness and goth undertones of our latest body of work,” conceived and directed by Marisa Tayui. Produced and mixed by Derakh, “All that Glitters” follows up on “Your Tears Mean Nothing,” released last May to announce the new primarily electronic album, DRK|MODE; the IndieGoGo Campaign began with an initial goal of $10,000, concluding on April 4 with a total of $41,273. In addition, Julien-K is working on a more guitar-oriented effort to be titled Trauma Echoes, while also currently in the end run of the Neon Chronicles Tour with PRIEST.





Julien-K

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram, DRK|MODE IndieGoGo Campaign



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)