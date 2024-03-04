



Do synthesizers feel pain? Electro/rock act Julien-K aims to find out with the announcement of the band’s latest IndieGogo Campaign for the long-awaited DRK|MODE album, which will see founders Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh taking a radical turn toward a pure and darker electronic sound; retaining the group’s signature melodies and emotion, the new material veers away from the guitar-heavy aggression of past efforts like 2009’s Death to Analog or 2020’s Harmonic Disruptor. “We kept finding ourselves pulled to a heavy synthetic four-on-the-floor heartbeat,” explains Shuck, the band having begun work on a sludgier, more guitar-heavy album to be titled Trauma Echoes; he continues, “that heartbeat cut a new path that led us through a new doorway.” The band had first hinted at this dichotomous approach with the reveal of “Your Tears Mean Nothing” in May 2023, accompanied by a music video created with members of The Anix. Shuck goes on to say, “It was a challenge to speak in this new language – only using machines, could we create a sound that was definitively Julien-K without our guitars… an entire album of it? Would the fans that have had our backs for so many years support an idea like this?”







The answer seems to be a resounding and emphatic YES!!! The campaign continues Julien-K’s running streak of highly successful crowdfunding endeavors, having already attained more than 203% of its initial goal of $10,000… and there are 30 days left in the campaign, with perks and rewards including limited edition CD and vinyl editions of DRK|MODE, posters, T-shirts, private Zoom sessions with the band, hand-drawn artwork, remixes, one of Derakh’s touring guitars, and more!





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)