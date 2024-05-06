



2024 will see Lord of the Lost embarking on a North American tour, scheduled to take place over two weeks in September. Joining the tour as support acts will be Julien-K and Beastö Blancö; “We’re super happy and proud to announce our most amazing special guests for this tour,” the German dark rock band comments, expressing great enthusiasm for what is to be Lord of the Lost’s first North American tour in more than a decade. The band continues, “It has taken too long – not just for us, but for many, many fans,” with the North American leg following up on a European series of dates from March 22-April 27, all in celebration of the band’s fifteenth anniversary. Lord of the Lost had previously performed a pair of U.S. dates in September of 2023, following by the January 29 appearance at the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise in Miami. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Lord of the Lost website.

Lord of the Lost most recently released the Weapons of Mass Seduction covers album via Napalm Records on December 29, 2023. Julien-K is in the midst of completing the forthcoming DRK|MODE album, having conducted a successful IndieGoGo Campaign that was funded at more than four times the initial goal; the album sees the electro/rock band almost completely foregoing guitars for a predominantly electronic outing, with the more guitar-oriented Trauma Echoes also in the works to be released at a later time. The band recently completed the Neon Chronicles Tour with PRIEST. Now signed to COP International, Beastö Blancö released this past Friday the “Lowlands” single and video as the second taste of the band’s forthcoming KINETICA album, due to arrive on July 20. The band will be performing a series of summer festival dates, including Wacken Open Air, before joining the Lord of the Lost tour, and then hitting Europe in November with Dead Daisies.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)