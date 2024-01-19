



Electro/rock and new wave artist Julian Shah-Tayler – a.k.a The Singuilarity – has unveiled his latest single, in which his music has been revised and reintrepreted by esteemed Toronto promoter and music aficionado Ed Sousa. Originally written, recorded, and produced by Shah-Tayler for his 2015 Emptiness Inside album, “Bleed” was conceived as “a contemplation of the cycle of wealth and power,” with the protagonist coming to terms with the need for connection and love outweighing his material cynicism; the song and the album as a whole had been dedicated to David Bowie, who has been a major influence on Shah-Tayler and The Singularity. Mixed by Darwin Meiners and supplemented by an A.I.-created video, the Sousa Version of “Bleed” premiered via YouTube today, January 19. The single marks the first new release from Shah-Tayler following 2022’s Elysium and the Something Borrowed covers album, while 2023 saw the artist collaborating with Beauty in Chaos on the “Kiss Me (Goodbye)” single.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)