



The word “virtuoso” only barely seems adequate to describe guitarist John 5, with June 11 seeing the release of his latest solo single, “A Hollywood Story.” As the title suggests, the song and its accompanying video chronicle the man’s life – from humble beginnings in Michigan, first picking up a guitar at the age of 7, moving to Los Angeles 10 years later, and going on to be one of the most respected and celebrated guitar heroes of his generation. “When you’re a little kid, in your room, dreaming of your future, I never could’ve dreamt of what has happened to me in real life,” John 5 says, explaining that the song is a reflection on his career and an expression of his appreciation and happiness, “Go after your dreams, whatever they may be.” The video was edited by Mike Savage, Produced, engineered, and mixed by Barry Pointer, and featuring drummer Alex Mercado, “A Hollywood Story” is available via most major digital outlets, and follows up on John 5’s “The Ghost” single this past October.







Throughout his illustrious career, he has performed onstage and in the studio with the likes of David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson, Meat Loaf, Rob Zombie, Filter, Static-X, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, Dolly Parton, John Wetton, Rob Halford’s 2wo, and is currently filling the guitarist position for Mötley Crüe, with several live dates already confirmed. In addition, John 5 will also be conducting his solo Strung Out Tour of North America from September 1 to October 24; with support from Turning Jane, a full list of tour dates and ticket links can be found on John 5’s website.





John 5

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)