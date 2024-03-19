



Known for his work as a solo artist and producer, as well as in such groups as Fad Gadget, The Weathermen, Gene Loves Jezebel, and more, Jean-Marc Lederman has now added label head to his list of credits. As the founder of Les Disques de la Pantoufle, he has now announced as his first signing the Long Beach electro/punk duo Intrusive Pinky, soon to release their debut EP. Written and produced by Jackie and Diana (pun intended), I Hate You, Patriarch Fuck! showcases five tracks of modular-based synth laced with industrial noise and hints of synthwave, with the opening “Past Midnight” already available to preview stream; the label describes the duo’s sound as “clubby” and “dark,” with plans for a full-length album and live shows soon to follow. Due to arrive on April 5, I Hate You, Patriarch Fuck! is available to pre-order via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)