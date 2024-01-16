



COP International has announced the release od Sci-Fi Revisited, the latest album from the Jean-Marc Lederman Experience. Across the album’s 10 tracks, the prominent electro/industrial artist challenges the listener with what he promises to be among his most cerebral offerings, with each track serving as a cinematic audiobook relating a cosmic tale whose full scope includes a personally hand-numbered 12-page micro comic book accompaniment, as well as an immersive computer puzzle game created by Kevin B. Lederman, courtesy of Blackfoot.io, with artwork by Christian Petke/DCore. Produced, performed, and arranged by Lederman, Sci-Fi Revisited also continues the artist’s longstanding pedigree of collaborations; already known for his work with the likes of Fad Gadget, The Weathermen, The The, Gene Loves Jezebel, and many more, the album features Lederman working with such figures as Tom Shear (Assemblage 23, Helix), Mari Kattman (Helix, Featured), Sapphira Vee, Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau), Jim Semonik (Red Lokust, Distortion Productions), Christina Z (Magnesium Burn), Daz Sharp (Spoils of Grace), Emileigh Rohn (Rohn-Lederman, Chiasm), Julianne Regan (All About Eve), and Ken Magerman (The Amaranth). Sci-Fi Revisited is due for release on February 2 via COP International, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)