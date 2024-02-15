



This past December saw the release of X – Love Death Sorrow, the latest studio effort from Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, and now, the veteran Welsh goth/post-punk and dark rock act has unveiled a new lyric video from the album. Considered one of the album’s most popular tracks, “Serpent Queen” was written by Aston with bassist Peter Rizzo, with its themes and the accompanying video’s AI-generated imagery drawing from depictions of enchanting women throughout antiquity, their beauty yielding danger and misfortune upon those who gaze upon them; as such, the February 15 release date contrasts with Valentine’s Day’s flowery depictions of love.







In addition to the video, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel has announced a tour of the United States throughout the month of May; with The Alarm and Belouis Some serving as the support acts, the tour will run from May 1-31, with stops including New Orleans, Houstin, Kansas City, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Cincinnati, and one Canadian stop in Toronto. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the band’s website.







Produced by longtime associate Peter Walsh and featuring guitarist James Stevenson (The Cult, Gen X, The Alarm) alongside Rizzo and Aston, X – Love Death Sorrow was released on December 1, 2023 via Cleopatra Records, and is now available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. The album follows up on 2017’s Dance Underwater, recently reissued by Cleopatra; Aston’s brother Michael heads the U.S. based version of the band, the two having split in 1997 and continuing their own incarnations of Gene Loves Jezebel.





Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

The Alarm

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Belouis Some

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)