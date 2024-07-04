



August 16 will see the release of Knives in the Dark, the latest studio offering from Hellbilly and outlaw country/rock artist Jason Charles Miller. Known primarily for his genre-bending style of southern rock/Americana with goth/industrial undertones that hearken back to his early days fronting Godhead, Miller says that Knives in the Dark “is the first album I’ve written where my only goal was to write the best songs I can, and not worry about where they might be categorized, by not going out of my way to write for a specific genre.” This will be his fifth full-length offering, and his first since signing with One Opportunity Records, following up on 2023’s Cards on the Table.

Miller will then embark on a North American tour from August 23 to September 14, with stops including Buffalo, Harrisburg, Portland, Nashville, Jacksonville, Albany, Baton Rouge, New York City, and more. Supporting Miller on the tour will be Steel Panther, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available via the artist’s website. Miller also has scheduled appearances in August, September, and October in China, Japan, and South Korea for the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest, where he will perform alongside all-star ensembles and orchestras.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)