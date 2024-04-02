



FiXT has announced the release of “Broken By Design” as the latest single and music video from genrefluid artist Izzy Reign; originally released in August of 2023, “Broken By Design” and its accompanying video follow a stream of independently released singles and covers, through which Reign has been developing her own production and songwriting; “I wanted to create something that embodied the different styles and backgrounds of multiple genres that’s I’ve grown up with and have recently learn to love in one,” she explains, with the video directed and produced by BlackWolf Imaging, and co-directed by CORVYX. Reign goes on to explain that the song “is a mental conversation I’ve had with myself about feeling numb to the world on a wider spectrum resulting from a past of growing up thinking the world and intentions of people were one way, and learning later on that it was indeed the opposite.”











In addition to the “Broken By Design” re-release, FiXT has also unveiled on March 29 the Echo EP, which features two original tracks, a collaboration with RandAlive, and instrumental versions of the three songs. FiXT president and co-founder Klayton (Celldweller, Circle of Dust) expresses the label’s enthusiasm at signing Izzy Reigns, “I’ve recently listened to the demos for the full album and my jaw was on the floor. I can already tell the album is gold and I think you guys are going to love it,” while label vice president and co-founder James Rhodes adds, “Getting to know Izzy over the past few months, she’s a perfect fit for the FiXT roster and I can’t wait to see the growth ahead!” These sentiments are shared by FiXT A&R Manager Dave Hansen, who particularly praises Reign’s production team, which includes Jon Eberhard (Sleeping with Sirens, I Prevail) and Nick Matzkows (Attack! Attack!, ENMY). Prior to signing with FiXT, Izzy Reigns had garnered acclaim for her covers of “This is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put a Spell on You,” and “Hella Good” by No Doubt.









Izzy Reign

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

FiXT

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)