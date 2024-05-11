



Producer/musician Ivan King cites Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari (The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari) as one of his favorite works of cinema, so it’s no wonder that his latest single and video would be indicative of this. “Oblivion” lyrically addresses toxic relationships and manipulative behavior, metaphorically relayed as a dialogue between the mad hypnotist and the somnambulist murderer; with King portraying both characters in the video, and starring Camilla Cicotero in the role originated by Lil Dagover, the video is a loving homage to the 1920 silent horror classic, with the movie’s German expressionist visuals recreated by effects supervisor Davide “Caliban” Cosentino and photographed by Giancobino Photo & Video Makers.







Written, performed, and recorded by King with production by The Silverblack bandmate NeroArgento, the “Oblivion” single follows up on 2023’s “Extinction” and King’s “Stalker” collaboration with The Distortionist, released earlier this year. Directed by Robert Wiene, Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari is still heavily regarded in the annals of horror, cult, and arthouse cinema, complete with a twist ending; the film stars Werner Krauss as the titular Dr. Caligari and Conrad Veidt as the murderous Cesare. Cited by numerous figures as a favorite and highly influential film, 2024 also saw releases by The Dark Jazz Project and ex-Kraftwerk member Karl Bartos crafting their own soundtrack accompaniments





Ivan King

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)