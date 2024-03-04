



When he’s not performing live bass for The Silverblack, Ivan King is pursuing his own industrial/metal path as a formidable producer, musical collaborator, and video director. His latest effort sees him working with German industrial/metal and dark electro act The Distortionist on the “Stalker” single; with King providing additional vocals to the track, as well as directing and editing the accompanying video, the song is true to its title as a lurid exploration of murderous obsession. As such, the video draws heavy inspiration from the 2014 survival horror video game The Evil Within, famously directed by Resident Evil series creator Shinji Mikami, the video serving as both a tribute to the game and embodying its “frenetic and haunting atmosphere.” Released on March 1 as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, “Stalker” follows up The Distortionist’s “Changeling” single, as well as King’s “Extinction,” both released in 2023.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)