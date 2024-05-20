



Heavy rock and metalcore act Inimical Drive has unveiled a new lyric visualizer for the “Victim” single, a standalone release following the band’s latest EP. Produced, mixed, and co-written by Bad Wolves’ Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz, the song presents the band’s darkly melodic and atmospheric sound with lyrics about vulnerability and the resilience of human will, drawing from the personal experiences of vocalist/lyricist Joel Colby; “I have been inspired by so many people around me who have faced adversity and choose to overcome rather than succumb to victimhood,” Colby states. “Victim” marks the first taste of Inimical Drive’s forthcoming material, with the band now in the studio working on the follow-up to the From Solitude EP, released in January of 2023; the band first appeared in 2012 with the release of the Signal the Sirens EP, with Enemy arriving in August of 2020. The band has shared the stage with the likes of Otep, The Funeral Portrait, and Bad Wolves, the latter of which led to working with Laskiewicz on “Victim.”





Inimical Drive

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)