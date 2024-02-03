



As Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson’s second release under the moniker of The Threshold Houseboys Choir, 2008’s Amulet – a.k.a. The Amulet Edition – has never been granted a proper widespread release, relegated only to limited quantities sold at live shows or via direct mail order. Now, Infinite Fog Productions is paying tribute to the musical pioneer’s post-COIL solo project with a special edition that covers the original release supplemented by bonus tracks of rare compilation tracks and unreleased sketches. Presenting Christopherson’s more playful side, Amulet offers a warmer, less complex counterpart to the artist’s concurrent work in Soisong with CoH’s Ivan Pavlov, taking inspiration from the exotic setting of his home in East Asia and utilizing a digitally generated choir, which Christopherson called “a vocalist that wouldn’t crash.” With this new edition, Infinite Fog states that Amulet “is not some half-finished cutting room floor leftovers,” showcasing what would turn out to be the artist’s last performed and produced solo material before his untimely death in November of 2010. Due for release on March 23, Amulet can now be pre-ordered via Bandcamp and Infinite Fog Productions in two-disc CD digipak, as well as three vinyl variants – standard black, orange clear, and orange trans-natural – all in a three-LP hardcover triple gatefold package, all remasterd by Grammy-nominated Jessica Thompson. Also included with the album is a poster of Peter Christopherson in his infamous Cruella Deville coat.





