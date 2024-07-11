



Having now signed to Distortion Productions with a new album to arrive later this year, Inertia has announced a series of U.K. tour dates. Taking place from August 8-18, the tour will see the electro/industrial outfit performing in London, Sheffield, Newcastle, Cardiff, Brighton, Manchester, Glasgow, and Wolverhampton, with the band to be presenting material from the forthcoming Estranged Icon album, due to be released on October 4; physical copies will be available on the tour, with digital pre-orders to open via Bandcamp and Distortion Productions online stores in August. Joining Inertia will be dark electro-pop act Ayria on what she purports will be her final U.K. tour, with Black Light Ascension also appearing as special gusts. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Ayria’s website. Of Inertia’s signing to Distortion Productions, label founder Jim Semonik states, “I’ve worked with Reza (Udhin) and spent a great deal of time with him over the years, whether we played gigs together or I promoted a show for him. He has also contributed his mastering skills to my own work and has been on my Electronic Saviors compilations. This is a really exciting time.” Estranged Icon marks the first full-length studio offering from Inertia since 2017’s Dream Machine, with the band having kept busy with live performances and several single releases in the interim.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)