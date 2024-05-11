



Besides being best known as the musical mastermind behind pioneering electro/industrial act In Strict Confidence, Dennis Ostermann is also an accomplished visual artist in the fields of photography and film. Modern Angels showcases his skills as such with 112 pages of images and words revolving around “a deep understanding of the mystery of angels,” the title notably evoking a track of the same name by EBM progenitors Front 242 (remixed and often performed live as “Happiness”). The hardcover book also features a 7-inch vinyl of exclusive In Strict Confidence tracks, making for an audiovisual presentation “that appeals to every aspect of your senses and takes you on an unforgettable journey.” Now available to order via the In Strict Confidence webstore and Bandcamp, Modern Angels comes in a limited edition of 300 hand-numbered copies, with the first 100 to be autographed by Ostermann. Most recently, the band released the Mechanical Symphony album in October of 2023, reimagining several In Strict Confidence tracks in orchestral and instrumental renditions.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)