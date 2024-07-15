



With a new album reportedly in the works, In Absentia has unveiled yet another new single to hint at what the Danish EBM duo has in store. Inspired by the Chernobyl disaster of 1986, “Chernofobia” was originally written in 1993 with former In Absentia lyricist Sune Groule, with the 2024 version retaining the foreboding atmosphere of the original recording, but with Tommy B-Kuhlmann and Henrik Marx updating the production and composition to their current standards. “Recently scientists discovered that the radiation levels are increasing inside the sealed off reactor,” the band explains, “What that means nobody knows. At the same time the insane Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a new and very dangerous situation for all of Europe with the nuclear power plants in the midst of a raging battlefield!” The “Chernofobia” single was released on Saturday, July 13, via Tinnitorturous, and is available now on Bandcamp. 2020 marked the thirtieth anniversary of In Absentia, with B-Kuhlmann and Marx having since released such singles as “Insanity,” “Vampires,” “Shapeshifter,” “Night Train,” and “Wrath,” as well as covers of Gary Numan and Psyche, and a 2021 remaster of the 1992 Charnel House Chatterbox demo; Reanimated will mark the first new album from In Absentia since 1995, due to arrive in either late 2024 or early 2025 via Tinnitorturous.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)