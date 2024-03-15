



With a name like Imodium Party Animal, one can certainly expect a certain brusque whimsy; such is the case for the duo of Max Thyroid and Cantor Diarrhea, whose latest single “Cowards” presents the Finnish band’s “medicine for your everyday boredness.” Blending trance keyboard sequences, synthpop melodies, and chugging heavy metal guitars, the song brazenly purports in its opening seconds to be “the most impressive music for generations to come.” Mixed by Thyroid and mastered by Janne Tolsa (Turmion Kätilöt, Tarot), “Cowards” presents the band’s message of stepping up to make life what one wants; released on March 15, the song marks the introductory single from IPA’s forthcoming Party Time! EP, due to arrive this summer, and follows up on the “Public Service Announcement” single released this past January.





Imodium Party Animal

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)