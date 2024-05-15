



What had initially begun as a one-off pop-up gig is now becoming a full series of collaborative albums as Immersion has announced the release of Nanocluster Vol. 2. 2017 had seen the first Nanocluster performances at the Rosehill in Brighton, with the duo of Colin Newman (Wire) and partner Malka Spigel (Manimal Compact) working with the likes of vocalist/guitarist Laetitia Sadler (Stereolab), Robin Rimbaud (Scanner), electronic composer/producer Ulrich Schnauss (Engineers, Measured), and post-rock duo Tarwater to craft what became the first volume release in 2021. “We don’t have rules. It’s a series of creative snapshots,” Spigel explains, “We start with a gig with our collaborators with tracks that we rehearse because this is not a jam and where it stops is an album.” Newman adds that the project offers a third path separate from his and Spigel’s individual processes in their own bands, calling it “chemistry and music.” Nanocluster Vol. 2 sees Newman and Spigel further expanding the parameters of the Nanocluster project with the first disc crafted with Thor Harris (Shearwater, ex-Swans), and the second with Jack Wolter – a.k.a. Cubzoa (Penelope Isles); drummer Matt Schulz (Holy Fuck) also appears throughout both discs of Vol. 2, which is due for release on June 14 in CD and double 10-inch vinyl formats via the Swim~ imprint, with pre-orders available via the label’s webstore.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)