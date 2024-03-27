



Darkwave and goth/rock act IKON has today released a new EP to signal the band’s forthcoming live album chronicling the band’s performance at the Murder of Crows Festival in New York City. Recorded live at The Bowery Ballroom on September 2, 2023, the pre-release EP spotlights two tracks from the show and album – “A Line on a Dark Day” and the band’s cover of the Joy Division/New Order classic “In a Lonely Place,” engineered by Daniel DePalma and mixed by Adam Calaitzis; both tracks will be featured on the album, which will be presented as a two-LP vinyl documenting the full show, with additional details to follow closer to release. Adding to the A Line on a Dark Day New York EP are three acoustic tracks recorded and mixed by Hillary Johnson at Kale Shelter Studios almost a full year before the Murder of Crows show on September 3, 2022. The acoustic tracks present IKON classics “Fall Apart” and “Black Roses,” both originally from the 1994 debut In the Shadow of the Angel, and “Driftwood” from 2009’s Love, Hate, and Sorrow. The A Line on a Dark Day New York EP is available digitally via Bandcamp. The forthcoming live album marks IKON’s first official live album, the band having self-released several live recordings in the past.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)