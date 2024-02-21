



Nearly three years following the French witchwave act’s last album, -ii- (pronounced as “Two Eyes”) has unveiled a new single, titled “A Shelter for Ghosts.” As the first in a forthcoming series of collaborations that the band will be unveiling as the year progresses, this song sees -ii- working with funeral pop and dark folk act La Petite Fosse, with its themes addressing the disconnection of modern man with the ancient cultures of our past; shot at the “Trail of the Druids” in the Vosgian forests near the French/German border by Mystic Cave Productions, the accompanying video further conveys these ideas of “the bond that ties us to the most remote and mysterious parts of our forests, as well as ourselves.”







“A Shelter for Ghosts” was written by -ii- and La Petite Fosse, marking the first new material from -ii- after 2021’s Extinction, and La Petite Fosse’s 2022 〈ik sunt le​ò​nes〉 EP. As stated, further collaborations with other local and international artists are being planned for release throughout 2024. “Working together has confronted us with a sensitivity,” -ii- says, “a writing method different from our own, and has allowed us to get out of our habits, to discover other facets of our own work.”

-ii-

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

La Petite Fosse

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)