



Today, May 17 sees the release of Perfect Bite, the latest full-length offering from Dallas-based shoegaze and dreampop band Secrecies. Drawing heavily on the foundations of the genre laid down by the likes of Slowdive and The Jesus and Mary Chain, and imbued with electronic flourishes and synthpop sensibilities akin to Ladytron, the album presents band founder and chief songwriter Shawn Magill diving into “a profound journey through the intricate maze of human desire,” with themes of uncertainty, vulnerability, desperation, and “the eternal struggle between familiarity and the allure of the unknown.” The album was preceded by such singles as “Fashion Week,” which premiered in early April on Post-Punk.com , “Cathedrals,” and the title track, which premiered earlier this month on CVLT Nation . With Magill helming vocals, bass, and synthesizer duties, she is joined on Perfect Bite by Alex Bhore (This Will Destroy You) on guitar and synths, percussionist Dean Adams (LoreleiK), guitarist Leah Lane (Rosegarden Funeral Party), and drummer Ivan Beltran (Only Ever); Bhore is also a composer/producer for the HALO Infinite video game, having also produced and engineered Perfect Bite. Following up on the 2019 self-titled debut and the subsequent “Far Away So Close” and “So Quickly” singles in 2021, Perfect Bite is now available via Idol Records in digital and vinyl formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)