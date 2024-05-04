



Friday, May 3, saw the unveiling of Danse Danse, the sophomore full-length effort from Kraków-based goth/rock and post-punk outfit Mekong. Produced by Renato Alves and Jacek Kosiba, the album presents an overarching narrative of a troubled young woman descending into reckless and chaotic behavior as a means to cope with isolation and inner turmoil; her actions serve “as a desperate cry for help that goes unheard until she ultimately finishes it all.” Although preceded by the “Going Numb” and “Ice Cold” singles, Mekong stresses that as a concept album, Danse Danse is intended to be experienced as a complete piece and “listened to all together.” Released via Icy Cold Records and available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp, Danse Danse follows up on the band’s 2021 End of the World debut.





Mekong

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Icy Cold Records

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)