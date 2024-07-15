



When not producing music for himself, Ian Williams has garnered a notable reputation as a composer for documentaries; as such, his latest release this past Friday, July 12, was a soundtrack to 2023’s Le Mystère Lucie (Des Espions Contre Le Nazisme) (Codename Lucy (Spies Against Nazism)). Directed by Éric Michel and Jacques Matthey, the feature focuses on the anti-Nazi activities of Sándor Radó and Rudolf Roessler – Roessler was a German Christian, while Radó was a Hungarian Jewish communist, the two never meeting in person, but forging an unlikely alliance whose efforts to obtain high level confidentail information on the Nazi state and German army activities helped to precipitate the Allied victory.







Williams’ soundtrack for Le Mystère Lucie (Des Espions Contre Le Nazisme) is available now on Bandcamp, featuring 23 tracks of his signature electronic experimentation and orchestral arrangements; a companion album titled Le Mystère Lucie (Dossier Secret) is expected to be released at a later date, the album featuring tracks composed for, but not used in the film. Le Mystère Lucie (Des Espions Contre Le Nazisme) follows up on Williams’ Slow-Motion Apocalypse, released on November 3, 2023.





