



The one-woman musical army continues to wage a powerful electro/industrial campaign as I Ya Toyah has announced her long-awaited new EP, titled I Am the Fire. Spearheaded by the “Panic Room” single released this past December, the EP sees Ania Tarnowska engaging in some notable collaborations, not the least of which is with Stabbing Westward’s Chris Hall and Walter Flakus; having recently served as the opening act for the renowned industrial/rock act, I Ya Toyah’s new EP was produced and mixed by Flakus, while Hall performed additional vocals on the Stabbing Westward remix of the EP’s new single of “Dream Not to Dream.” Futhermore, “Panic Room” is featured on I Am the Fire in both its original form and a remix by The Anix, the EP’s five tracks mastered by the eminent Howie Weinberg. Now available to pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp, I Am the Fire marks the first new material from I Ya Toyah since 2021’s Out of Order EP, with the Ghosts acoustic EP released during the interim in October of 2022.







Futhermore, I Ya Toyah will be one of the support acts for Orgy and Cold on their North American tour, along with Horizon Theory; the tour begins on April 11 and runs until May 25, with stops including Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Sacramento, San Antonio, Albuquerque, New Orleans, Baltimore, Knoxville, New York, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on I Ya Toyah’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)