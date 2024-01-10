



Death, loss, and survivor’s guilt are sadly not uncommon themes in the electro/industrial music community, often stemming from processing life experiences and searching for meaning in the world. Such is the case with today’s release of Not Enough to Survive by I.X.XI, a symphonic death industrial project helmed by John Freriks. Best known for his work in Sensuous Enemy and Lorelei Dreaming, Freriks initiated the project in dedication to his late sister Erin, who passed away on January 10, 2011 from a pulmonary embolism; “She cam to so many of our shows,” the artist explains, “even traveling out of town with us multiple times. Even though she didn’t like our style of music she supported me.” He goes on to praise her own musical skills and his regret at never having had the opportunity to say goodbye to his sibling, with the album taking shape in the years following as Freriks dealt with his mental health care – “I may have decided that I wasn’t worthy of surviving,” taking inspiration from a quote from Battlestar Galactica, as well as an episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, with a scene from the episode “The Visitor” serving as an intro to a song. Freriks offers a more complete explanation of the circumstances behind the album via the Sounds and Shadows Facebook group. Not Enough to Survive was produced by I.X.XI with Brant Showers (∆AIMON, SØLVE, Bestial Mouths), who also mixed and mastered; the album is available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, with a release party to take place on February 8, headlined by Plack Blague and daddybear, at Crucible in Madison, WI; full details will be available soon. Freriks concludes, “13 years after the single most defining moment of my life, I’m laying myself bare musically. If Erin were alive, I hope she’d understand, and maybe even be proud.”









I.X.XI

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Plack Blague

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

daddybear

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)