



Dark electronic duo i Häxa is following up on the February release of the Part 1 EP with “Eight Eyes” marking the first taste of the forthcoming Part 2. As Rebecca Need-Menear asks “How does it feel?,” the song’s acoustic guitar arpeggios and rhythmic electronics give rise to an atmospheric introduction to this latest chapter in an ongoing narrative about the disparity between the rituals of centuries past and the monotony of modern life, chaos and logic seeking unity and balance. Produced by Need-Menear with multi-instrumentalist Peter Miles, Part 2 is due for release on May 17 via Pelagic Records, coinciding with Beltane – the ancient Gaelic May Day festival that marks the beginning of summer (between the spring equinox and the summer solstice), similar to the Welsh Calan Mai and the German/Catholic Walpurgisnacht. The EP also features appearances by drummer George Lindsay and violinist/violist William Harvey, with digital pre-orders available now via Bandcamp; Part 1 was released on February 16, with the third and fourth EPs planned for the seasonal solstices of 2024, culminating in a full-length album release in November.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)