



The duo of Rebecca Need-Menear and Peter Miles, collectively known as i Häxa, has announced the third part of a year-long series of EPs to celebrate the changing of seasons and the mythical and natural world. With the “Dryland” single offering a taste of what Part 3 has in store, the new EP continues to spotlight the multimedia project‘s blend of Need-Menear’s hypnotic lyrics and vocals atop viscerally distorted, high frequency soundscapes filled with crushing basslines and percussion. Narratively, Part 3 picks up with the organic, physical manifestation in Part 2, having coalesced from the abstract, wraith-like entity introduced in Part 1, following an existential journey into the qualities that make us human; the entire series will culminate in a vinyl boxed set this November, with Part 3 releasing digitally via Pelagic Records on August 16 through Bandcamp. Part 1 was released on February 16, followed by Part 2 on May 17.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)