



It's been four years since Human Impact released it's full-length self-titled debut, and despite setbacks due to the lockdowns, the band has been busy with an EP, several single releases, and live performances. Now, the New York noise/rock outfit has announced the sophomore studio album Gone Dark, with "Destroy to Rebuild" serving appropriately as the introductory single. As the title suggests, the song presents a sludgy anthem to the fresh starts and wiping the slate clean, with frontman Chris Spencer explaining, "There are times when, as frustrating as it may be, it's best to completely tear everything down and start fresh from a new beginning." The song also expands on the album's larger themes of resilience and opposition to impending apocalypse.







Due to be released on October 4 via Ipecac Recordings, Gone Dark marks the first new material from Human Impact since the 2022 “Imperative” single, with Spencer commenting that “There was a real desire to capture more of what the live performances had been like,” the band opting for a more aggressive and raw sound than previous releases. He goes on to say, “we have arrived at a place where we fully understand who we are as a band, so it’s a bit more focused and relentless.” Now available to pre-order on Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, Gone Dark was produced by Spencer with bandmate Jim Coleman and Andrew Schneider (Ken Mode, Cave In), the latter also responsible for the mix. Human Impact is currently comprised of Spencer (Unsane), Coleman (Cop Shoot Cop), bassist Eric Cooper (Made Out of Babies, Bad Powers), and drummer Jon Syverson (Daughters).





Human Impact

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Ipecac Recordings

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



