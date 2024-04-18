



California electro and art rock band HU3M3N will be celebrating the release of the Strange Bouquet EP with a special concert to take place on Sunday, May 19 at The Wayfarer in Costa Mesa. The event sees the band partnering with Rock to Recovery, a non-profit founded in 2012 devoted to music as a healing force for those affected by mental health issues, addiction, and trauma. “We’re thrilled to celebrate Strange Bouquet with an amazing night supporting Rock to Recovery’s crucial work,” states guitarist Wes Geer, “It’ll be an evening blending art, healing, and great music you won’t want to miss.” The concert also acts as a record release party for the EP, with the event also featuring a multimedia exhibition showcasing the artwork of Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison, Steven Tyler, and more; as well, Sunbendr and other surprise artists will be joining the lineup, along with exclusive merch, giveaways, and custom food/beverages from various sponsors – Moby Arts LA, Sport of Kings, Giselle’s Vegan Kitchen, MoonGoat Coffee, and Portal EXP. Additional information, tickets, and VIP packages are available via The Wayfarer’s website,

HU3M3N is currently comprised of guitarist Wes Geer (KoRn, Ked P.E.), bassist Clinton Calton (D.I.), drummer Zac Morris (Ugly Kid Joe, Dorothy), and vocalist Matthew Bartosch, and has been working in partnership with FRAME|WORK AD, formed by Julien-K’s Amir Derakh and Ryan Shuck. Most recently, the band released the “Disappear” single on March 15, which followed “Bad For Me” in February, and January’s “Eat Me Drink Me.” Strange Bouqet follows up on the PROTOTYP3 EP released on December 16, 2022.

HU3M3N

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

FRAME|WORK/Julien-K

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Rock to Recovery

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

The Wayfarer

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)