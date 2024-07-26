



As Erk Aicrag and Racso Agroyam gear up to perform at this year’s Amphi Festival this weekend, the Mexican aggrotech duo has unveiled not one, but two new Hocico songs. Released today, July 26 via Out of Line Music, “Fallen Paradise” and “Twisted Promises” sees the band continuing to expand the parameters of harsh electro/EBM with the latter track adopting the bleak atmospheres of witch house; meanwhile, the first track presents a mid-tempo assault of spooky synth leads and searing bass and beats that are sure to appease longtime Hocico fans. Available now in digital and limited edition CD formats on Bandcamp, Fallen Paradise/Twisted Promises arrives more than a full year since the band’s last single, 2023’s “A Symphony of Rage.” As stated, Hocico will be performing at Amphi Festival, taking place Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, July 28 in Cologne, Germany at Theater am Tanzbrunnen; also on the bill are Project Pitchfork, Minuit Machine, BlutEngel, Eisbrecher, Then Comes Silence, Solar Fake, Agent Side Grinder, Diary of Dreams, J:Dead, Principe Valiente, Auger, Ultra Sunn, Girls Under Glass, and more. More info can be found on the Amphi Festival website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)