



Gabriel Perry continues to craft his own brand of noisy electronics and industrialized sonic intrigue with the announcement of a new Hindu Pez release, Experiments on Acid. Written and recorded in the summer of 2023, the EP marks a shift in the project’s technique, shifting away from computers and software toward the use of analog hardware and drum machines for a more acid techno sound – as listed in the accompanying music video for the appropriately titled “Dose 1 (Nervous Energy),” some of the gear utilized include Behringer’s clones of the Roladn TR-909 and TB-303, along with an array of distortion and effects pedals for added texture and noisy atmosphere. Furthermore, the frenetic lighting of the video, shot and edited by Ryan Nixon, mirrors the “Nervous Energy” of the title, as well as the EP’s title of Experiments on Acid, following up on Hindu Pez’s most recent trilogy. Experiments on Acid is due to arrive via Distasteful Records on January 23, which marks not only Hindu Pez’s twentieth anniversary, but also Perry’s 41st birthday.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)