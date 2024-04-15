



Synthpop artist Hermidgets has released a new single, titled “Meaningless,” offering the third taste of the forthcoming sophomore album, NIHIL. Mixed by Matteo Sandri and mastered by Kevin Paul (Depeche Mode, Goldfrapp), the artist explains that the song addresses existential questions about human life and its transient nature; calling it “both a lament and solace,” the track encourages listeners to accept and confront their own insignificance in order to find peace in introspection. The accompanying video was directed and edited by Hermidgets, the images of grotesque trees and facial manipulations not only enhancing the song’s lyrical themes, but also maintaining the artist’s anonymity – explaining the approach as “free from personalism” in order to focus on the essence and merits of creativity. “Meaningless” follows up on the preceding singles “A Flaw” and “Perks,” both revealed in 2021, with all three to be featured on NIHIL, which is due for release on June 2. Pre-orders for the album are available now via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats. Released in November of 2020, The Mire marks Hermidgets’ debut, available now as a name-your-price item.









Hermidgets

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)