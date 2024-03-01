



Almost a year to the day since the band’s last release, Heavy Feelings is back delivering a fresh dose of no wave post-punk with today’s unveiling of a self-titled EP. The band features Chicago-based singer/keyboardist Nadia Garofalo and Bristol, U.K. musician and multi-instrumentalist Ben Shillabeer, backed by drummer Ben Turner, who mixed the EP’s four tracks at Axe & Trap Studios; Shillabeer is a mainstay of the Bristol music scene, having first initiated Heavy Feelings as a solo project with the 2022 release of Power Reflection before Garofalo joined for “The Prize” in 2023. Garofalo had previously been a member of Ganser, whose 2020 album Just Look at That Sky served as an inspiration for Shillabeer to return to making music after the 2016 dissolution of Empty Pools. Garofalo and Shillabeer record separately in their respective locales of Chicago and Bristol, with the Heavy Feelings EP now available to stream/download. A music video for the EP track “Bootlickers” made its premiere early last month, produced by Ill Spectre with additional footage shot by Kirsten Miccoli.









Heavy Feelings

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)