



For as prolific as Daniel Myer is with his numerous projects and collaborations, it’s almost difficult to believe that it’s been nearly a decade since he and Dejan Samardzic delivered a new Haujobb album. The wait will soon be over with today’s release of the “In the Headlights” single signaling the prominent electro/EBM duo’s latest studio effort, titled The Machine in the Ghost. As Haujobb’s tenth album, Myer and Samardzic have continued their efforts to expand the scope of the band’s sound, this time employing numerous field recordings and every day items in tandem with software and analog synthesis; the goal was to apply a slightly retro touch in a deliberate nod to the earliest days of industrial and experimental electro, which has always been a prime inspiration to Haujobb. Along with an extended remix and a supplementary remix by Qual Tech Support, “In the Headlights” demonstrates the band’s signature blend of starkly organic and industrial atmospheres with dissonant yet subtly melodic vocals and electronic passages.







The Machine in the Ghost is due for release on September 20 via Dependent Records, with pre-orders available now; the standard edition will be available in digital and vinyl formats, while the deluxe edition will be released digitally and in a two-CD hardcover book featuring aggitional remixes by ACTORS, Absolute Body Control, Chrome Corpse, Agent Side Grinder, Thorofon, and more. The Machine in the Ghost follows up on Blendwerk, released in 2015 via Basic Unit Productions, Negative Gain Productions, and Dependent Records. 2018 saw the release of Alive via Metropolis.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)