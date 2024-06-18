



Hatif has unveiled a visualizer for “City Beneath the City,” a track off the Swedish electro/darkwave duo’s 2022 debut album, the simple and austere imagery serving as the band’s response to the grim realities of ongoing conflicts around the world. A lone man walks alone among the desolate and decimated city streets toward the light, offering a reflection on the search for victims of air strikes – families, friends, children all searching for survivors amid the ruin, discovering whole citiies beneath cities. The visualizer for “City Beneath the City” follows up on “Tunnels and Desert Too” from Hatif’s Silent Elevators EP released in November of 2023; Everything is Repetition was released in September of 2022 via Town And Towers Records, the debut studio album from Markus Majdalani and Johan Eckerström. Hatif is currently working on the follow-up record, and planning further live performances.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)