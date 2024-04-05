



Continuing down a more experimental and doom-laden post-metal direction, Haárps has released a new single and lyric video, titled “Overdosed.” With its lyrics addressing existential crisis and inner turmoil, the song’s darkly melodic atmospheres and guttural riffs are backed by the production skills of darkwave/witch house producer Skaen; according to Haárps, “Overdosed” represents the band’s shift in musical direction, as well as a “a somber reflection of a soul lost amongst endless expectations and disappointments.” Recorded, mixed, and mastered over the last three years, this single marks the band’s first release of 2024, following up on 2023’s “Beware,” which featured a collaboration with Crossparty – that single made its premiere on ReGen on August 31, one day before its September 1 release. “Beware” and “Overdosed” offer the first indications of Haárps’ forthcoming Songs For the Abyss.









Haárps

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Skaen

SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)