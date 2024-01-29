



As the brainchild of Texas-based musician/producer James Lollar, the sound of GosT has existed somewhere on the outskirts of black metal and synthwave, crafting a malignant and horrific brand of slasherwave whose latest offering will be the forthcoming Prophecy album. From that record comes the new single, “Widow Song,” which follows up on the introductory title track revealed this past November; accompanied by a lyric video, Lollar attributes the song title to “an old close friend who suddenly died years ago,” while the lyrics reflect the album’s themes of the chaos and darkness of the modern era. “In America, there’s been a big rise of scared, reactive Christianity again,” Lollar explains, “almost like a re-emergence of the Satanic Panic, so it felt like an appropriate time to bring Satan back into things.” As such, he pushes his vocals to the limits of his lower and higher ranges on “Widow Song,” calling the result a cross between Skinny Puppy and Mayhem.







Prophecy is due to arrive on March 8 via Metal Blade Records, with Lollar stating that the album represents his attempts to recapture the roots of GosT, exploring older sounds after a period of melodic experimentation. Pre-orders fo the album are available via Bandcamp and the label’s webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.





GosT

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Metal Blade Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)