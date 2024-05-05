



Glitch Mode Recordings has been a prime purveyor of angry robot noises for nearly 25 years, and now, the independent Chicago imprint is celebrating with the announcement of a special showcase evening taking place this summer, titled TechNoir 2024. Scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at Mae District, the evening promises to be an intimate affair limited to 150 tickets, presenting “a celebration of cyberpunk media. sounds, and visuals,” curated by founder Sean Payne and lighting/video artist Subspace; the venue, reputed to be the former private club of the infamous Al Capoe, will be serving custom Glitch Mode cocktails, with renowned actor, comic, and Drive-In Theater and MonsterVision host Joe Bob Briggs serving as the emcee. Performers for the evening include Cyanotic, Acucrack, Derision Cult, Nevada Hardware, Conn.RAR, The Boundless feat. RoyB0t, and DJs Subspace and Ecto, with exclusive label merch and fashion wares courtesy of CrisisWear also available, and artwork/design by Jim Marcus. Full event details and tickets are available via EventBrite.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)