



Shaun Frandsen has once again re-emerged from a long absence with the release of Gateway to Oblivion, the latest album under the banner of Glis. Spearheaded by the release of the Ascension EP earlier this year, which featured the titular single and the accompanying “Control,” the album presents the outfit’s blend of raw industrial and EBM energy with the melodic sensibilities of futurepop, with Frandsen infusing each track with a distinct flavor reflective of his many influences. Lyrical topics on the album range from societal strife to personal struggles, all revolving around a core concept of mankind’s ascension beyond the limitations of technology. Jennifer Parkin (AYRIA) appears on the track “Dream Chaser,” while Sebastian Komor (Icon of Coil, Komor Kommando) played a vital role in the album’s overall production and sound. Gateway to Oblivion was released on Friday, May 17, via Alfa Matrix, marking the first full-length album from Glis since 2013’s Phoenix; the Ascension EP arrived on April 18 of this year, which included remixes by Rotersand and Frontal Boundary, as well as the non-album track “Darkness Be My Guide.” 2023 also saw the release of the standalone Sunrise Forever EP.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)