



2024 has been a busy year for Shaun Frandsen as he has brought Glis back from a decade-long silence, first with a pair of EPs leading up to the project’s first new album since 2013, followed by a deluxe reissue, and two new singles. The latest of these is “Severity One,” released today, June 25, following up on the June 4 reveal of “Yesterday’s Anthems,” both written and produced by Frandsen with additional programming by Sebastian Komor (Icon of Coil, Komor Kommando). The singles mark Glis’ first material to be released independently without label support, hinting at a future album to follow Gateway to Oblvion, released on May 17 via Alfa Matrix. Of “Severity One,” Frandsen comments, “Lyrically I wanted it to be kind of a sequel to Apoptygma Berzerk’s ‘Starsign’… we refused to ride with the aliens (or gods), and we’re all still on Earth and we’d like to stay.” He goes on to call the preceding “Yesterday’s Anthem” an ode to songs of our past that continue to provide inspiration, specifically citing futurepop, which Frandsen refers to as “a golden era for my own musical career (2000-2004).” June 14 saw Glis releasing a 2024 deluxe edition of Phoenix, originally released via Alfa Matrix in 2013.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)