



Daniel Belasco has joined the Distortion Productions artist roster with the announcement of his new album under the moniker of Glass Apple Bonzai. Featuring guest appearances by drummer Galen Waling (Julien-K, Lords of Acid, PIG) and guitarist Jamie Cronander (Combichrist, Striplicker), Brother Bones marks the fifth full-length release from the Ontario act, with Belasco calling Brother Bones “quite honestly, the most personal album Glass Apple Bonzai has ever released.” As such, the record marks a change in direction for the project, taking its synthpop and new wave sounds into darker, more industrial and post-punk territory, as well as serving as a dedication to Belasco’s oldest brother, Noel Shayne Cullen, who passed away on September 2, 2021 at the age of 48; five days after the tragic event, Glass Apple Bonzai released a cover of Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me).” Written, performed, and produced by Belasco, Brother Bones was released today, April 5, via Distortion Productions in digital and CD formats, along with a limited edition orange vinyl, all available through Bandcamp; the album follows up on 2019’s The All​-​Nite Starlite Electronic Café, with several singles, remixes, covers, EPs, and compilations appearing in the interim, as well as material with Razorback Hollow and under his own name.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)