



“The way the world is currently treating transgender people is a bottomless scandal,” states Gewalt as the Berlin/Vienna quartet reveals the accompanying music video for the B-side track to the vinyl “Monika in Scherben” single. Now available digitally on Bandcamp via Clouds Hill, “Trans” sees 808, Helen Henfling, Jasmin Rilke, and Patrick Wagner crafting an industrialized post-punk track that, along with the video edited by Henfling with assistance from Wagner, “aims to empower people of all gender identities to be who they want to be and to be true to who they are.” The video features contributions from musical friends like Kreator, White Hills, Black Angels, Naked Lunch, King Kaja, Dagobert, and Muff Potter, as well as supporters from the LGBTQ+ community, with Gewalt concluding, “We take great pride in this concept, the collaborative effort, and the final outcome of the video. We hope that everyone will take the time to watch, reflect on its message, and share the idea.”







The 7-inch vinyl was limited to 500 copies worldwide, still available to purchase via Gewalt’s webstore and the Cloud Hills webstore. Like the new album, both “Trans” and “Monika in Scherben” explored topics of duality and dualism in modern society, with Wagner invoking George Orwell’s 1984 , commenting that “We grow up in a paradox now – where war is peace and where we have to gender perfectly and have to know what a cuckold is at the same time.” The single serves as the first taste of Gewalt’s forthcoming Doppeldenk album, following up on the band’s 2021 Paradies debut.





Gewalt

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Clouds Hill

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)