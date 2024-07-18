



Philadelphia-based post-punk and multimedia artist George Alley has unveiled “Wishlist” as the latest single from his forthcoming debut album. “Have you ever been in a secret relationship with someone who’s already married,” Alley asks when explaining the song’s themes, which features the production prowess of Frank Musarra and Ian Romer, with Jack Reilly providing additional drums. The accompanying video was directed by Gökhan Yildzli, with Alley performing an emotional vignette with Yusuf Kayi, who had designed the featured kimonos. “Wishlist” follows up on the balladic “Just Leave Me Dreaming,” with both songs to appear on George Alley’s eponymous debut, due to be released on September 27; the album also includes instrumental contributions from cellists Eric Coyne and Branson Yeast, violinists Sasha Ki and Russel Kotchner, saxophonist Alec Spiegelman, and vocalist Norma Alley.







George Alley has earned a reputation for his music and dance choreography, forming his Alley Ink company and collaborating with videographer and documentarian Adam Peditto. He has been a podcaster, professor of punk and creativity, a curator of the Philadelphia multimedia arts festival college for five years, and has been a frequent contributor to Loverboy Magazine , a U.K.-based LGBTQIA+ pop culture publication. He was the official LGBTQIA+ artist for Groundfloor Studios during Pride Month of June 2024, during which he and his band screened performance footage; the September release of his album will coincide with a planned string of live shows and DJ sets to be announced soon. Pre-orders for George Alley are available now on Bandcamp.

George Alley

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)