



From the ethereal Nordic folk duo’s debut album comes the video for “Så Stille,” the latest single from Gabbarein. Directed by graphic artist Pao Olea, the video is described as “a journey through a spiritual realm, where energy shines as a beacon of hope in the darkness,” with images of vocalist Cecilie Hafstad and the white reindeer relating to the band’s very foundation – Gabbarein translates to “White Reindeer” in the Sámi language, with the band so named when one visited the duo during an improvisational recording session in Lyngen, Norway. Utilizing real-time particle generation in TouchDesigner, Olea’s graphic morph in sync with the music to convey “transformative power as it guides us through the unknown, where even in the silence and darkness, the stars continue to shine.” Hafstad adds that the song is about the void between leaving a situation and moving into a new one, “How quiet and dark it all seems, how scary ‘the new’ is, and how sad it is leaving, knowing that nothing will be the same again.”







“Så Stille” marks the fourth single from Gabbarein, after “Ra Rising Sun,” “Jeg Hører Deg,” and “Kom Her,” while a video for “Elsker” was released in tandem with the album on May 3. Produced by Christopher Bono, Gabbarein’s music is built primarily on Hafstad’s emotive and improvised vocals, as well as instrumentation including synths, mandolin, kalimba, guitars, flute, violin, mixed percussion, and local nature samples; the band’s origins date back to 2011 when Hafstad and Bono met at a Shamanic sound-healing retreat in Vermont, leading to the next several years of collaborations in NOUS and Ghost Against Ghost before traveling to Lyngen in 2018. “In the moment, the lyrics were just emerging from my past,” Hafstad explains, citing her past relationships and previous two marriages, lost friends, and memories of her mother being specific examples. “My intention with the production from the outset was to frame Cecilie’s voice like a visual work of art,” adds Bono, stating an affinity for her Scandinavian inflections, and the sibling-like bond the two share, “my intention was really compelled by complete generosity directed to allowing her heart to flow out into the small space and capture it with a single microphone.” Gabbarein is now available on Bandcamp via Our Silent Canvas Records in digital and double vinyl formats.





Gabbarein

Website, Facebook, Instagram

Our Silent Canvas Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Pao Olea

Website, Facebook, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)