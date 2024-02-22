



As the release date for the Norwegian/American duo’s debut album approaches, Gabbarein has revealed its second single and music video, titled “Jeg Hører Deg.” Translating to “I Hear You” in English, the single presents what vocalist Cecilie Hafstad explains as “a breakup quarrel between a husband and wife, and the final fight they had before leaving each other and going their separate ways.” She goes on to say that the song offers both sides of the argument, with its emotional core reaching back to a day she experienced in her early 20’s; “I got to relive the scene and re-visit my emotions. The heartache and pain of it all. It really helped to heal that wound.” The video was directed by Lars Tovik of Oslo Assembly, shot in Denmark inside the POIESIS light installation of artist Anne Katrine Senstads, and featuring masks by Damselfrau.







“Jeg Hører Deg” follows the “Ra Rising Sun” single, with both to feature on Gabbarein’s forthcoming self-titled debut album. Produced by Christopher Bono, the album’s 13 tracks were composed primarily around Hafstad’s vocal and lyrical improvisations, with all the material recorded in a single take with nothing pre-written; this extnds to the instrumentation, which utilizes synths, mandolin, kalimba, guitars, flute, violin, mixed percussion, and samples of local nature, all recorded within a single week in the Arctic territory of Norway. Gabbarein is due for release on April 5 via Our Silent Canvas Records in digital and double-LP vinyl formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)