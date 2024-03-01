



Frontal Boundary has returned with the reveal of a new single, appropriately titled “Resurrect Me,” marking the Los Angeles-based aggrotech act’s first new material since 2021’s The Fall. The song is the first offering from the band in its current configuration, with longtime memebrs Brendin Ross and Krz Souls joined in 2023 by Jaysen Craves; wrought with scorching synth leads, pounding EBM beats, and vocals vacillating between aggressive melody and distorted screams, “Resurrect Me” serves as the introductory single for the forthcoming Shutting Down album. With cover art by Vlad McNeally, the “Resurrect Me: features three iterations of the song, with accompanying remixes by fellow aggrotech and harsh electro luminaries God Module and xXRx. It is due to be released on Friday, March 8, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp





Frontal Boundary

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)