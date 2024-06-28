



For the past several months, Front Line Assembly has been releasing a stream of singles remixing tracks from the 2018 WarMech album, with the latest being today’s reveal of “Anthrapod.” Remixed by Skot Hamilton under his Deep Infirmary moniker, the remix is a post-hardcore onslaught of industrialized noise, presented in both vocal and instrumental versions; citing Front Line Assembly as a formative outfit in his love of transgressive and abrasive music, Hamilton explains, “The prospect of tearing FLA’s components apart and reassembling them with impunity was unquestionably daunting, but I never lost sight of how much of a full-circle opportunity it was.” He goes on to express his gratitude to Bill Leeb for being chosen to participate in the remix series, as well as condolences for listeners “who can’t stand the way I’ve vandalized it.” Hamilton is best known for his work with Canadian noise rock and post-hardcore outfit KEN mode, with his Deep Infirmary outlet focusing more on claustrophobic and dystopian soundscapes. The “Anthrapod” remix single is available now on Bandcamp, marking the fifth entry in the series after “Molotov” by Seeming, “Force Carrier” by Bootblacks, and the versions of “Mechvirus” by ULTRA SUNN and Ayria; originally written by Bill Leeb with Jared Slingerland, Sasha Keevill, Craig Johnsen, and the late Jeremy Inkel, WarMech was released on June 22, 2018, an instrumental soundtrack to AirMech Wastelands by Carbon Games. Front Line Assembly will also be joining I Ya Toyah on a European from November 26 to December 2, with a full listing of dates available via I Ya Toyah’s website.











Having been at the helm of Front Line Assembly and various side projects like Delerium, Cyberaktif, Intermix, and Noise Unit, along with numerous collaborations and remix credits, it’s interesting to note that Bill Leeb has not released any solo material under his own name. That changes now with the announcement of his Model Kollapse debut album, due to arrive on September 13 via Metropolis Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. The album will feature guest contributions from Jason Corbett (ACTORS, Jacknife Sound Studio), L.A.-based artist and longtime Delerium collaborator Mimi Page, and Shannon Hemmett (Leathers, ACTORS), who appears on the introductory single “Terror Forms,” due to arrive on July 9, available to pre-save; also assisting Leeb in the recording and production process was bandmate Rhys Fulber and regular mixing engineer Greg Reely, as well as production duo Dream Bullet. Pre-orders for Model Kollapse will go live on July 8. Nina Heckman of Metropolis Records comments that the label is excited about Leeb’s signing, pointing out his impact on music over the past 40 years; she adds, “I’m honored to fulfill my father’s lifelong vision and to be doing this project with a lifelong family friend I can honestly call family.” Leeb shares the sentiment, saying “this album was made possible by my long-standing friendship with Dave Heckman (RIP), who continuously has supported us through the ages and gave us complete artistic freedom.” Dave Heckman passed away in the summer of 2022.

Front Line Assembly

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Deep Infirmary

Facebook, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Bill Leeb

Facebook, Instagram

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)